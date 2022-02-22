Frasers Group to Sell 16 Retail Properties in Potential £320 Million Deal

The company — which owns retailers Sports Direct, Flannels and House of Fraser — has put a portfolio of stores and retail parks up for sale with an asking price of £320 million ($433 million), The Times reported on Sunday.

British businessman Mike Ashley, the owner of Frasers Group, is selling 16 assets including various retail parks in Scotland and the north of England. Other locations include shopping parades and standalone stores.

The £320 million asking price for the property portfolio represents a seven percent yield, according to The Times.

