default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
News & Analysis

M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe to Step Down in May

M&S said it now expected full-year profit before tax and adjusted items to be at least £500 million.
Rowe joined M&S at the age of 15 before rising through the ranks. (Shutterstock)
By

Steve Rowe will step down as chief executive of Marks & Spencer in May after six years in the job, with the British retailer opting for continuity by choosing two of his senior lieutenants as his successor.

Rowe, who joined M&S at the age of 15 before rising through the ranks, will step down after the food and clothing retailer reports annual results on May 25.

After a turbulent tenure in one of the most high profile jobs in British business he will exit as hopes are rising that one of the country’s most elusive turnarounds could finally materialise after more than a decade of false dawns.

By James Davey

Learn more:

M&S Nudges up Outlook After Strong Christmas

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) nudged up its profit outlook after it reported a strong Christmas performance, particularly in food, where it outperformed the market.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Careers Week 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Careers Week 2022