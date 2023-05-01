Soviet and Russian Fashion Icon Slava Zaitsev Dead at 85

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Members of the industry index including Pierpaolo Piccioli and Francesca Bellettini connected over cocktails and canapes in Paris, celebrating new entrants including Pharrell Williams, Karol G and Sabato De Sarno.
Pharrell Williams, Ashley Graham, Karol G and Naomi Campbell were among those who celebrated new entrants and longstanding members of The BoF 500 community during Paris Fashion Week.
In addition to major fashion hubs like the US, UK, France and China, our latest additions to the BoF 500 come from emerging markets from Nigeria to Thailand.
Explore the latest additions to The Business of Fashion’s definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow.