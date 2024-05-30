Golden Goose Aims To Raise €100 Million in IPO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
ShopMy, a four-year-old influencer monetisation platform, has attracted over 50,000 creators, making inroads in a space long ruled by incumbent player LTK. Tensions rose to new heights this week after LTK sued ShopMy for false advertising.
A number of new AI features from big tech players like Google and TikTok are aimed squarely at marketers willing to spend on tools that make it easier to create ads that grab shoppers’ attention.
Beauty is in the midst of “merch” madness, with brands rushing to debut branded sweatshirts, stickers and more in hopes of securing viral hits like Rhode’s lipgloss phone case. But as more brands focus on merch, making products that stand out takes a sharper strategy.
The Comme des Garçons-owned retailer’s new Paris location is taking a radical — and risky — gamble on indie labels over big brand concessions at a challenging moment for the fashion market. ‘The hunger for sure is out there — I feel it,’ said CEO Adrian Joffe.