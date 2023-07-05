default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Adidas HR Chief Latest Board Member to Leave Since Arrival of Gulden as CEO

Adidas sneaker.
Adidas HR chief latest board member to leave since arrival of Gulden as CEO. (Shutterstock)
By

Adidas said on Wednesday that its HR chief Amanda Rajkumar would leave the company this month after less than three years in the role, becoming the third board member to do so since Bjorn Gulden took over as CEO.

Rajkumar, who joined Adidas in 2020 from BNP Paribas to replace Karen Parkion, decided not to renew her contract, which runs to the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Her position on the executive board will be terminated on July 15, it added.

Roland Auschel and Brian Grevy left the sportswear maker’s board in March, marking the first high-level departures since Gulden took over as CEO of Adidas at the beginning of 2023.

By Alexander Huebner and Friederike Heine; Editor: Madeline Chambers

Learn more:

Adidas Will Sell Its Yeezy Inventory

At its annual meeting, the company confirmed plans to sell its remaining stock of Yeezy sneakers rather than destroy the merchandise. Adidas also told investors that an investigation into Ye’s workplace misconduct did not substantiate claims of harassment.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

