Adidas Outlines Plan to Sell Remaining Yeezy Inventory

The company said it will begin selling some of its leftover Yeezy stock at the end of this month.

The products will include existing styles and designs it started in 2022 and intended to sell this year, Adidas said in a release. They’ll go on sale exclusively through the Adidas website and its Confirmed app.

The release will be Adidas’ first of Yeezy merchandise since the company ended its partnership with Ye last October following a series of antagonistic and antisemitic remarks by the rapper. It carried ahead with orders it had already committed to despite the end of the deal, Adidas said, to keep its supply chain partners from being harmed by cancellations. Adidas added that it is considering future releases of Yeezy inventory, though timing has yet to be decided.

The German sneaker giant first announced its decision to sell its remaining Yeezy stock at the company’s annual meeting earlier this month after considering a variety of options for how to dispose of its €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) pile of unsold Yeezy items. In March it said it could expect a €700 million operating loss in 2023, with unsold Yeezy products accounting for €500 million, if it were to write off the stock completely.

”Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to,” chief executive Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. “We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities.”

A “significant amount” of the sales will go to organisations that combat racism and discrimination, according to Adidas, including but not limited to the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

