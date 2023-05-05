Adidas Takes Small Step Forward While Mulling Yeezy Options

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The brand has begun its turnaround strategy led by China market head Adrian Siu, focussing on ‘hyperlocalisation’.
Its viral cross-body bag and other TikTok favourites have helped the brand catch the attention of younger consumers. Now, the retailer wants to open more stores in the US and Europe.
American boutique chain Francesca’s has acquired Richer Poorer, a 13-year-old basics and loungewear brand, the companies told BoF Monday.
The contemporary label is on track to hit nearly $300 million in sales this year. Up next are stores and new wholesale accounts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.