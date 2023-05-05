Adidas to Launch Fear of God Athletics Collaboration in Second Half of 2023

Chief executive Bjorn Gulden confirmed the release date of the long-awaited tie-up on an earnings call with media Friday morning.

Some of the products were teased at Jerry Lorenzo’s debut Fear of God runway show in April. Gulden told reporters that the collaboration — which comprises apparel, lifestyle sneakers and basketball footwear which will be worn by certain Adidas athletes in the NBA — had been received very well by retail partners and could “commercially be a game-changer for Adidas by 2024.”

While it is hoped that the collaboration will go some way to offsetting some of the damage caused by the loss of Adidas’ Yeezy business which came to account for seven percent of overall revenue, Gulden said in February that “there is no other Yeezy business out there in the market,” and the brand was not looking replace it with a singular partnership.

