default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Affirm Shares Surge After Quarterly Results Beat Estimates

Affirm. Shutterstock.
Shares of Affirm Holdings surged by nearly 25 percent on Thursday as strong demand for the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) lender’s services and higher interest rates underpinned quarterly results. (Shutterstock )
By

Shares of Affirm Holdings surged by nearly 25 percent on Thursday as strong demand for the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) lender’s services and higher interest rates underpinned quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates.

Affirm’s gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 28 percent to $5.6 billion, which allowed net revenue to jump 37 percent to $496.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company’s net loss narrowed to $171.8 million, down nearly 32 percent from a loss of $251.3 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected gross merchandise value of $5.4 billion, net revenue of $448.5 million, and a net loss of $219.6 million, according to LSEG data.

Affirm’s stock rose as high as $27.16 on Thursday, its highest level since September last year, after it reported its results. The shares have now gained about 164 percent year-to-date and were last up 17.4 percent at $25.54.

The company has continued to gain market share, with customers returning to pre-pandemic shopping patterns that led its travel and ticketing categories to outperform, Chief Executive Max Levchin said in a shareholder letter.

Affirm said it expects GMV to reach between $6.7 billion and $6.9 billion in the current quarter, and net revenue to come in between $495 million and $520 million.

Multiple analysts, including Wedbush, Bank of America Global Research, and UBS, raised their price target for Affirm’s stock after the results were reported. The median price target of the 18 analysts covering the stock is $18, up from $16.25 a month ago, and their current recommendation is “hold”, according to LSEG data.

Jefferies analysts, however, have an “underperform” rating on Affirm. “The stock will likely rise due to the beat and guide, but we remain on the sidelines due to macro and industry risks,” Jefferies analysts led by John Hecht wrote in an investor note.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced it would begin offering Affirm’s services at checkout to eligible Amazon Business customers, a move that could boost demand for the BNPL lender. Affirm is already available to Amazon retail customers.

This article was written by Chibuike Oguh from Reuters and was legally licensed through the DiveMarketplace by Industry Dive. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.

Learn more:

Is Fashion’s Buy-Now, Pay-Later Boom Over?

Instalment payment services helped fuel sales for years. But high interest rates could soon have shoppers pulling back.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Shein Keeps Buying Its Rivals

The ultra-fast fashion giant’s latest acquisition of Missguided and a partnership with Forever 21 will grant it access to new customers and distribution channels.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023