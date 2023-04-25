After Existential Crisis, Primark Broadens Ranges and Targets US

The Business of Fashion
In parachute pants, celebrities and TikTok influencers have dusted off another half-forgotten trend. What started as a rebellion against skinny jeans is taking some odd turns.
The licensing group — which also owns Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, among others — will have a majority stake in a new Vince entity, with will license the brand back to Vince to operate its existing wholesale, retail and online business.
From Coachella to Paramount’s hit TV show Yellowstone, the Western look has become ubiquitous in mainstream culture. The trend, stakeholders say, was driven by the pandemic and shifting political views.
The brand will cut as many as 50 jobs as it moves its headquarters from London to Switzerland.