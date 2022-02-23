Allbirds Quarterly Revenue Rises 23%

Allbirds topped market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, Feb. 23, on robust demand for its eco-friendly shoes from younger shoppers who are more focused on sustainability.

Consumers returning to pre-pandemic routines after staying at home for months have been splurging on sneakers for running and hiking, driving up sales of shoemakers.

Allbirds, a favourite of Silicon Valley workers, has also benefited from a shift towards environmentally-friendly brands among Gen-Z and millennial shoppers. The shoemaker uses wool and other plant-based alternatives in its products.

The company’s sales rose 23 percent to $97.2 million in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $91.76 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

By Mehr Bedi; editor: Aditya Soni

