Amazon Reports Quarterly Revenue Above Estimates

Amazon Inc reported first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for online shopping and its cloud services businesses.

The world’s biggest online retailer net sales of $127.4 billion in the first three months of the year, compared with expectations of $124.55 billion, according to Refinitiv.

By Akash Sriram and Jeffrey Dastin; Editor Arun Koyyur

