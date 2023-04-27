default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Amazon Reports Quarterly Revenue Above Estimates

Amazon Inc reported first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.
Amazon Inc reported first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for online shopping and its cloud services businesses.

The world’s biggest online retailer net sales of $127.4 billion in the first three months of the year, compared with expectations of $124.55 billion, according to Refinitiv.

By Akash Sriram and Jeffrey Dastin; Editor Arun Koyyur

Learn more:

How Amazon Fits Into the New DTC Playbook

Digital brands that once steered clear of Amazon are more open to selling on the marketplace, as the e-commerce slowdown and rising marketing costs make it harder to find customers on their own.


