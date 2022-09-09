default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Asos Reports Weak August Sales

The shake-up comes as the company restructures its executive team after appointing chief commercial officer José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as CEO in June.
British online fashion retailer Asos said its sales in August were weaker than expected. (Asos)
By

British online fashion retailer Asos said its sales in August were weaker than expected, reflecting pressure on consumers, and as a result its full-year profit would be around the bottom of its guidance.

“After having seen good growth in June and July, sales in August were weaker than anticipated,” it said on Friday.

“This reflected the impact of accelerating inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow start to Autumn/Winter shopping.”

By Paul Sandle; Editor: William James

Learn more:

Asos, Boohoo Targeted in UK Greenwashing Probe

The UK’s competition watchdog started a probe into potentially misleading environmental claims made by fashion brands Asos Plc, Boohoo Group Plc and George at Asda, over greenwashing concerns.

