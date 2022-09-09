Asos Reports Weak August Sales

British online fashion retailer Asos said its sales in August were weaker than expected, reflecting pressure on consumers, and as a result its full-year profit would be around the bottom of its guidance.

“After having seen good growth in June and July, sales in August were weaker than anticipated,” it said on Friday.

“This reflected the impact of accelerating inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow start to Autumn/Winter shopping.”

By Paul Sandle; Editor: William James

