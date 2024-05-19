Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Bruce Nordstrom, Former Retail Chair, Has Died

Nordstrom was instrumental in the Seattle department store chain’s expansion and 1971 initial public offering.
An old man wearing a black suit jacket, white shirt, blue tie and round glasses smiles at the camera.
Former Nordstrom chair Bruce Nordstrom has died at age 90. (Shutterstock)
By

Bruce Nordstrom, part of the third generation of family leadership that took stewardship of the Nordstrom chain of department stores in the 1960s, died on Saturday, according to local press.

The Seattle Times reported a statement from his sons Pete and Erik Nordstrom saying, “Our dad will be remembered not only for his significant contributions to Nordstrom but also for his unwavering dedication to his family and friends.”

The two serve as president and chief executive officer of the retailer respectively. “His passion, integrity and tireless work ethic served as an inspiration to everyone around him. But perhaps his greatest achievement was being an amazing father, husband and grandfather.”

Nordstrom was instrumental in the company’s expansion and its 1971 initial public offering.His son and former company co-president Blake W. Nordstrom, died in 2019, aged 58.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more:

Buyout Firm Sycamore Vies to Take Nordstrom Private, Sources Say

Nordstrom shares rose 6 percent on the news, giving the company a market value of about $3.3 billion.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

At Front Row, Accelerating New Routes to the Consumer

Formed of five different agencies with complementing areas of expertise, Front Row partners with beauty, health, wellness, and consumer brands to accelerate their e-commerce growth. Here, its chief brand officer, Christopher Skinner, shares the challenges and opportunities in reaching new consumers.

Indie Brands Are Making This Fashion’s Biggest Olympics Ever

Canada, France and Ireland are among the countries working with home-grown fashion talent to create uniforms for their teams at this summer’s Olympic Games. For these small labels, it’s an unprecedented opportunity to capitalise on one of sports’ largest events.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Forum
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum