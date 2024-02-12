China Online Beauty Sales Surge in January

The Business of Fashion
Despite the country’s protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and other economic headwinds, its domestic luxury market is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2024, outpacing both Europe and the US.
Wholesalers and online platforms like Dewu have taken a larger share of China’s growing grey-market for luxury goods — formerly dominated by individual sellers.
Brands looking to invest in new developments and rapidly changing shopping districts across China’s major cities are scrutinising locations harder than before the economic slowdown.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Russian diamonds, Botswana’s gem trading investment and India’s Diwali fashion ads.