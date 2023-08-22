Dick’s Sporting Goods Lays Off 250 Corporate Employees

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Brands like Asics, Hoka and Salomon have by some measures elbowed out basketball shoes as the secondhand market’s hottest sneakers.
Shein, founded in China, is gaining a foothold in a nascent e-commerce market in the most industrialised country in Africa and is squaring up to US giants Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., who want to do the same.
A bevy of multibrand retailers will give the clearest view yet on the consumer mindset. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
While the rest of fashion contends with uneven demand, off-price chains like T.J.Maxx and Ross Stores have proved to be a bright spot.