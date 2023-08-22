Dick’s Sporting Goods Lays Off 250 Corporate Employees

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. laid off about 250 employees from its corporate workforce, a person familiar with the matter said.

Some of the savings from the cuts will be used to hire more workers in other areas, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Retail employees weren’t affected by the cuts.

A spokesperson for Dick’s declined to comment.

Dick’s has performed well during the pandemic, buoyed by strong demand for athletic-wear and sports gear. In the quarter ended April 29, profit beat analysts’ expectations despite investor concerns about consumer discretionary spending.

As of January, Dick’s employed nearly 53,000 full and part-time workers at its corporate offices and in stores, company filings show. Dow Jones earlier reported the company’s plan to cut less than 1 percent of its overall workforce.

The company will report quarterly earnings Tuesday.

By Kim Bhasin

