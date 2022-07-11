default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Dubai-Based Luxury Reseller Enters European Market

A person with a gloved hand examines an Hermes Birkin bag.
An authenticator for The Luxury Closet. (The Luxury Closet)
By

The Luxury Closet, a major resale platform in the Middle East, launched in the UK on July 12, the company announced. It will enter other European markets later this year.

Last year, Farfetch tapped The Luxury Closet to power its resale vertical, Second Life, in the Middle East.

“The launch will give UK customers the opportunity to enjoy our exceptional white glove concierge service for the first time,” Kunal Kapoor, chief executive and founder of The Luxury Closet, said in a statement.

The Luxury Closet joins a growing number of resale platforms vying for a piece of the burgeoning secondhand apparel market. In Europe, its biggest competitor is Vestiaire Collective, which acquired California-based Tradesy earlier this year as part of its global expansion plans.

By Yola Mzizi

Learn more:

Can Fashion Resale Ever Be a Profitable Business?

Companies like The RealReal and ThredUp promised Wall Street that with scale comes profit. But operational costs and competition have kept them in the red.

