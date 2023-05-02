default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

End. Clothing Taps Lea Cranfield as Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer

End, retail, streetwear, london, luxury
Last year, End. opened flagship stores in Milan, Manchester and Newcastle. (Courtesy)
By

The experienced merchandising executive was hired to drive the UK luxury-streetwear retailer’s product strategy and scale its womenswear business, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Cranfield previously held the same title at Yoox Net-A-Porter Group, overseeing Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet.

Last year, End. opened flagship stores in Milan, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as its first dedicated womenswear flagship in the latter city.

In 2021, The Carlyle Group — the investment firm that which also backed Supreme — took a majority stake in End., valuing the Newcastle-based retailer at £750 million ($934 million).

Learn more:

Is Streetwear Still Cool?

Luxury brands may have pivoted away from sneakers, puffer jackets and hoodies, but new labels like Corteiz and Free The Youth are making a case for street culture’s enduring relevance in fashion.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Authentic Brands Group Acquires Vince IP

The licensing group — which also owns Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, among others — will have a majority stake in a new Vince entity, with will license the brand back to Vince to operate its existing wholesale, retail and online business.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum