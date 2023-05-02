End. Clothing Taps Lea Cranfield as Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer

The experienced merchandising executive was hired to drive the UK luxury-streetwear retailer’s product strategy and scale its womenswear business, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Cranfield previously held the same title at Yoox Net-A-Porter Group, overseeing Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet.

Last year, End. opened flagship stores in Milan, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as its first dedicated womenswear flagship in the latter city.

In 2021, The Carlyle Group — the investment firm that which also backed Supreme — took a majority stake in End., valuing the Newcastle-based retailer at £750 million ($934 million).

