default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Etsy Shares Fall After Citron Research Calls Out Platform for Counterfeit Goods

Etsy | Source: Shutterstock
By

Citron Research said on Thursday Etsy Inc has become one of the largest platforms in the world for counterfeit goods, sending the e-commerce firm’s shares down about 6 percent.

Etsy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Citron Research, which cemented its reputation in the research industry by calling out poor performers and betting against their stock, said the percentage of counterfeit goods on the platform had become too large and Etsy could no longer defend it as a small percentage of revenue.

The research firm alleged that Etsy has allowed sellers on the platform to buy “ad words” of the brands and then labeled many of them as trusted websites.

Citron, founded by Andrew Left, added Etsy risks running afoul of the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Customs and Border Protection.

Some analysts expect Etsy to see a grim holiday-quarter as lower income consumers rein in spending on home goods, clothes, jewellery and accessories, which combined makes about 60 percent of the company’s gross merchandise value.

In November, the e-commerce platform posted a third-quarter loss for the first time in eight quarters, hurt by higher shipping costs and a strong dollar.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Learn more:

Why Etsy Bought Depop

The marketplace’s $1.6 billion acquisition of the young-skewing resale platform is a big bet on the future of secondhand fashion. It also spells bigger, badder competition for the growing field of contenders in the category.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Timberland Be More Than Just a Boot Brand?

After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.

The Pandemic Sweatpants Brand That Kept on Growing

Aviator Nation’s pricey sweatpants and cashmeres had a cult following before they were swept up in the “dopamine dressing” phenomenon. Now, founder Paige Mycoskie – still the brand’s only shareholder – is ready to see just how big her vision for California surfer cool can get.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech