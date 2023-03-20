Fashion Retailer Scotch & Soda Seeks Bankruptcy for Dutch Operations

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
With a Super Bowl ad and a social marketing blitz, the Chinese-owned e-commerce platform has quickly built a big fast fashion business in the US. Analysts say its business model points to eventually competing against Amazon and TikTok.
Nike and On report results this week, and will likely take a more upbeat view of the sneaker market than their rivals. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
Start-ups that banked with the failed lender still have their money after regulators stepped in, but the crisis will change how brands approach their finances going forward.
Mango is returning to the United States — after two previous attempts failed — offering higher-priced clothes meant for special occasions and parties. It will target states where online sales are already strong.