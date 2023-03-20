default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Fashion Retailer Scotch & Soda Seeks Bankruptcy for Dutch Operations

Scotch & Soda storefront | Source: Courtesy
By

Privately held retailer Scotch & Soda, which is based in Amsterdam, has filed a bankruptcy request for its Dutch operations, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) reported on Monday, citing a company statement.

Scotch & Soda and owner Sun Capital could not immediately be reached for comment.

The newspaper said the company statement cited “serious cashflow problems” that began during the Covid-19 pandemic and have continued amid high inflation and a consumer spending squeeze.

Scotch & Soda Global BV distributes its clothes and has around 225 retail stores globally, including 70 franchise outlets, according to filings at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

The FD reported the company had sales of €342.5 million in the twelve months ended May 30, 2022, citing a lawyer who has been appointed curator.

By Toby Sterling; Editor: Jan Harvey

Learn more:

What the Bankruptcy Onslaught Means for the Future of Retail

When Modell’s Sporting Goods filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March, it was supposed to be a standard liquidation: the New York-based retailer would conduct going-out-of-business sales at its 134 locations and then close the stores. The proceeds would go to creditors.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Temu’s Ambitions Are Bigger Than Beating Shein

With a Super Bowl ad and a social marketing blitz, the Chinese-owned e-commerce platform has quickly built a big fast fashion business in the US. Analysts say its business model points to eventually competing against Amazon and TikTok.

Mango Plans US Expansion After China Retreat

Mango is returning to the United States — after two previous attempts failed — offering higher-priced clothes meant for special occasions and parties. It will target states where online sales are already strong.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech