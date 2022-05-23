Growing International Sales Boost Gymshark Revenue and Profits

The UK-based activewear brand reported a 54 percent increase in revenue in the year ending July 31 2021, according to accounts filed to the UK’s Companies House.

Buoyed by growing international sales, net revenue totalled £401.9 million ($505.6 million), up from £260.7 million the previous year. Pre-tax profits increased to £45.4 million compared to £30.4 million in the same period the year before, the filings show.

Sales in the US accounted for 45 percent of the company’s total revenue.

In January, the company signed a lease worth £21.9 million for retail space on London’s Regent Street and is expected to open its first permanent store later this year.

Learn more:

Activewear’s Biggest Disruptors

Breaking into the $384 billion sports apparel market is no easy task, but fast-growing start-ups are stealing market share by creating specialised, fashion-forward products around underserved interests.



