HanesBrands Considers Sale of Athletic Apparel Maker Champion

HanesBrands is weighing a potential sale of its Champion brand, the company announced Tuesday.

As part of a strategic review, for which HanesBrands has tapped Goldman Sachs as an advisor, its board will consider a range of options, including a strategic transaction as well as continuing to operate the brand.

Decades after its heyday in the 1970s as an outfitter for the National Football League, Champion has seen a comeback in recent years driven by nostalgia trends among consumers.

In addition to Hanes and Champion, HanesBrands also owns comfort wear brand Bonds.

The century-old brand best known for basic gym attire is experiencing an unlikely revival as it benefits from the rise of throwback culture and streetwear.