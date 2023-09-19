default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

HanesBrands Considers Sale of Athletic Apparel Maker Champion

HanesBrands considers the sale of athletic apparel maker Champion. (Shutterstock)
By

HanesBrands is weighing a potential sale of its Champion brand, the company announced Tuesday.

As part of a strategic review, for which HanesBrands has tapped Goldman Sachs as an advisor, its board will consider a range of options, including a strategic transaction as well as continuing to operate the brand.

Decades after its heyday in the 1970s as an outfitter for the National Football League, Champion has seen a comeback in recent years driven by nostalgia trends among consumers.

In addition to Hanes and Champion, HanesBrands also owns comfort wear brand Bonds.

Learn more:

How Champion Hit the Fashion Jackpot

The century-old brand best known for basic gym attire is experiencing an unlikely revival as it benefits from the rise of throwback culture and streetwear.

About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.
view more

