Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

HanesBrands to Sell Champion to Authentic Brands in $1.2 Billion Deal

The acquisition of Champion, known for its athletic tops and hoodies, would help Authentic Brands to foray into the fast-growing sportswear business.
HanesBrands considers the sale of athletic apparel maker Champion.
Shares of HanesBrands surged 15.6 percent in premarket trading. (Shutterstock)
By

The Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

HanesBrands said on Wednesday it would sell its sportswear brand Champion to Authentic Brands Group in a deal valued at $1.2 billion, as the company looks to streamline business and focus on its innerwear categories.

Shares of HanesBrands surged 15.6 percent in premarket trading.

The deal could reach up to $1.5 billion through an additional contingent cash consideration of up to $300 million based on achievement of performance thresholds.

The acquisition of Champion, known for its athletic tops and hoodies, would help Authentic Brands to foray into the fast-growing sportswear business, as customers increasingly look to fill their wardrobes with casual and athleisure clothing that tends to be more comfortable and stylish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authentic Brands holds a wide variety of clothing brands, including Aeropostale, Eddie Bauer, Forever 21 and Ted Baker.

HanesBrands said it intends to focus on extending its innerwear category and increase investments across its portfolio of brands including Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform and Bali.

After the closing of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, HanesBrands will provide certain transition services for Champion, including operating the business in select regions.

The innerwear maker expects net proceeds from the transaction of about $900 million.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

Learn more:

HanesBrands Considers Sale of Athletic Apparel Maker Champion

HanesBrands is weighing a potential sale of its Champion brand, the company announced Tuesday.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Lululemon Is at a Crossroads

When the company reports earnings today, analysts expect another quarter of slowing growth. The question is whether Lululemon’s ongoing slowdown is temporary or a sign that the brand is trapped in a downward spiral.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.