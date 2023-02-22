H&M Teams With Mugler For Latest High-Low Collaboration

Fast-fashion giant H&M has partnered with L’Oréal-owned Mugler and its creative director Casey Cadwallader for its latest designer collection, which will debut online and in selected stores this spring.

H&M is under pressure, as soaring costs hammered profits toward the end of last year. Shares fell after the retailer reported operating profit for the quarter ending November 2022 declined to 821 million SEK ($79.2 million), down from 6.26 billion SEK ($603.6 million) the previous year.

Now, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer is betting the Mugler collaboration will bring a boost. The label has enjoyed a renaissance under the creative direction of Cadwallader since 2017, attracting celebrity clients like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Cardi B for its body-hugging, spiral-cut dresses and nude-illusion looks.

H&M has been teaming up with luxury designers since 2004, leveraging limited-edition tie-ups with the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Comme des Garçons, Stella McCartney, Versace and Balmain to generate buzz and elevate its high street image. The Mugler collection sees the Swedish group pivoting back to a more established name after collaborating with niche labels in recent years, such as Toga, The Vampire’s Wife and model Liya Kebede’s label sustinable Lemlem.

