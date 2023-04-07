Hong Kong’s Fung Group Weighs Retail Unit IPO in Singapore, Sources Say

The Business of Fashion
The South Florida resort town has always been an enclave for the wealthy, but recent developments have bolstered its reputation as a fashion destination.
Over the next decade, artificial intelligence will bring unprecedented cost savings to the retail sector. The era’s winners will be those that re-invest these savings in human imagination.
It’s been nine months since Gap Inc. ousted its chief executive officer. Since then, it’s ended a once-promising partnership with Kanye West (a.k.a Ye), shaken up its executive ranks, delivered disappointing results and, so far, failed to name a successor.
Consumers are getting pickier about where they shop as inflation and a cooling economy take their toll. Some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty no longer make the cut.