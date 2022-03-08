Investment Company HLD in Talks Over Buying Majority Stake in Ba&sh

The Business of Fashion
Investment company HLD said it was in talks with L Catterton — the private equity firm backed by LVMH boss and French billionaire Bernard Arnault over buying a majority stake in the fashion company Ba&sh.
The company Ba&sh, which was founded in 2003, describes itself on its website as a fast growing affordable premium fashion brand that designs and manufactures a full range of women’s apparel.
By Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editor: Louise Heavens
French brand Ba&sh saw record sales this year, joining a group of mid-priced labels in defying the broader segment squeeze. What’s behind their success?