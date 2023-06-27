JD Sports Says Still on Track Despite North American Slowdown

The Business of Fashion
Results from two of fashion’s biggest companies will offer clues about China’s recovery, sweeping changes in the fast fashion landscape and more. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
Designers say fashion’s obsession with technical outerwear like hiking boots and cargo vests may have peaked. Noah’s Brendon Babenzien is the latest to abandon the trend in an upcoming collaboration with Puma.
Reports of large-scale theft rings are driving US lawmakers to explore tough-on-crime policies. Data on whether there is a crime wave paints a more ambiguous picture. BoF unpacks the murky situation.
Fast fashion giant Shein will strengthen its presence in Europe and Mexico, including selling more locally made products, in a bid to diversify its China-centric supply chain.