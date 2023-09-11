KKR raises stake in Indian billionaire Ambani’s Reliance Retail with $250 million.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
European retailers have been unlikely stock market stars this year, but a long spell of high borrowing costs and inflation has started to bite, so wary investors will be looking for reassurances from the likes of H&M and Zara-owner Inditex when they issue business updates this week.
The New York-based brand used to be one of the most coveted names in fashion. Now, it’s hoping to win over a new group of Gen-Z shoppers with the same best-selling handbags that had captured the hearts of Millennials.
Results from Zara owner Inditex are likely to reflect rising sales, but regulatory challenges loom. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
A 2022 McKinsey study found that the quit rate for retail workers is more than 70 percent higher than in other US industries.