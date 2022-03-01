default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Kohl’s Misses Holiday-Quarter Sales Expectations

Kohl's retail storefront | Source: Shutterstock
Kohl’s Corp missed quarterly sales estimates due to the Omicron variant surge and supply chain snarls during the holiday season. (Shutterstock)
By

US department store chain Kohl’s Corp missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday due to the Omicron variant surge and supply chain snarls during the holiday season.

Net sales rose to $6.22 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $5.88 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a figure of $6.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

By Deborah Sophia; Editor: Aditya Soni

Learn more:

Kohl’s Rejects Takeover Offers as Too Low and Hires Bankers

Kohl’s Corp. said it has rejected the takeover offers it has received as too low and has engaged bankers to field interest in the company.

