default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Manhattan Retail Rents Plummeted in Fourth Quarter

Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, New York | Source: Shutterstock
By

Manhattan’s retail pain is worsening as the pandemic drags on, with rents falling in every major shopping district.

Soho was hit the hardest in the fourth quarter, with average asking rents dropping nearly 22 percent to $290 a square foot, according to a report by brokerage Cushman & Wakefield Plc. Rents in the area, known for its many fashion boutiques, have been sliding over the past four years.

Asking rents tumbled 20 percent on lower Fifth Avenue — running from 42nd to 49th streets and dominated by big national chains. Upscale Madison Avenue saw a 16 percent decline.

Manhattan’s retail woes have intensified over the past year as social-distancing measures and Covid-19 spikes continue to keep shoppers home. Few businesses are looking to expand, and many have closed, leaving the city with swaths of empty stores.

The supply of space is surging in most areas, with availability rates in key districts such as Fifth Avenue, Soho and Meatpacking at 24 percent or higher, according to Cushman. Madison Avenue, from 57th to 72nd streets, had the highest availability rate for the second straight quarter, reaching almost 40 percent at the end of the year.

The only submarkets that had a decline in available space were Herald Square/West 34th Street — home to the flagship Macy’s department store — and upper Fifth Avenue, running from 49th to 60th streets and famed for its luxury merchants.

One of the biggest leases in the quarter was by Target Corp. for a 27,600-square-foot store at 600 Broadway in Soho.

By Natalie Wong.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.

Report: US Online Sales to Grow 4.8% in Crucial Holiday Season

Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.

At Coterie New York, The New Rules of Brand Building

To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index