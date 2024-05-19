Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Mara Hoffman to Shutter Brand

“This has been by far one of the hardest and most important decisions I have ever made,” the sustainability-focused designer said in an Instagram post.
Mara Hoffman stands outside a store wearing a checked suit, her hand raised in greeting.
Mara Hoffman is shuttering her label after 24 years. (Mara Hoffman via Instagram)
By

Designer Mara Hoffman is closing her brand after 24 years, marking an abrupt end to one of New York’s most high-profile sustainability focused fashion brands.

“This has been by far one of the hardest and most important decisions I have ever made,” the designer said in an open letter posted on Instagram in which she alluded to the challenges involved in trying to operate with the fashion industry under different, more responsible model.

“We have been fighting for what feels like a long time to make this vision and model work,” Hoffman wrote. “For anyone in this industry, specifically within the sustainability movement, you are aware that it has been far from easy on so many levels.”

The designer has never been afraid of bold moves. In 2014, she totally overhauled her label in a bid to operate in a way that was more environmentally and socially responsible. She started by shifting away from polyester to use organic and recycled materials wherever possible and restructured her supply chain to prioritise fair working conditions. Last year, she received the CFDA’s Award for Environmental Sustainability in recognition of her decade of work in the space.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as with so many independent designers, industry recognition is not enough to sustain a brand. Mara Hoffman’s Spring 2024 collection will be the label’s last. Hoffman is still deciding what to do next.

“Although I am choosing to redirect my participation, I remain hopeful that there is potential for positive change,” Hoffman said in her post. “Knowing that there are so many incredible people working towards new systems, technology and legislation, we have a chance at this.”

Learn more:

It’s Cool to be Sustainable. But It’s Not Easy.

Brands are amping up sustainability initiatives in response to demand from Millennial and Gen Z consumers, but can fashion’s current model of conspicuous consumption ever be considered sustainable?

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

At Front Row, Accelerating New Routes to the Consumer

Formed of five different agencies with complementing areas of expertise, Front Row partners with beauty, health, wellness, and consumer brands to accelerate their e-commerce growth. Here, its chief brand officer, Christopher Skinner, shares the challenges and opportunities in reaching new consumers.

Indie Brands Are Making This Fashion’s Biggest Olympics Ever

Canada, France and Ireland are among the countries working with home-grown fashion talent to create uniforms for their teams at this summer’s Olympic Games. For these small labels, it’s an unprecedented opportunity to capitalise on one of sports’ largest events.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Forum
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum