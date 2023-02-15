default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Neiman Marcus to Lay Off About 5% Of Workforce

Neiman Marcus store in Fort Worth, Texas.
Neiman Marcus store in Fort Worth, Texas. (JONATHAN ZIZZO)
By

Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday it would lay off about 5 percent of its workforce, or around 500 employees, as the luxury department store chain looks to cut costs in a tough economy.

The company joins a growing list of firms in corporate America — from Wall Street banks and tech companies to online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc — that have reduced their workforce amid worries of an economic downturn.

The company also said its Chief Product & Technology Officer Bob Kupbens will depart, while said Ryan Ross, president, Neiman Marcus, will lead customer insights for the group.

Darcy Penick, the president of luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, will assume group-level leadership of the NMG Product & Technology organisation.

Neiman Marcus Group has more than 10,000 employees as per its website.

Last year, Farfetch Ltd, an online retailer of luxury fashion products, had said it would make an investment of up to $200 million in Neiman, gaining a stronger foothold in the United States as part of a deal to develop the high-end department store’s online business.

By Granth Vanaik; Editor: Shailesh Kuber

Learn more:

How to Navigate the Return of Wholesale

After a pandemic pivot to e-commerce, many brands are back to working with third-party retailers. This time, they say the terms are better.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Timberland Be More Than Just a Boot Brand?

After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.

The Pandemic Sweatpants Brand That Kept on Growing

Aviator Nation’s pricey sweatpants and cashmeres had a cult following before they were swept up in the “dopamine dressing” phenomenon. Now, founder Paige Mycoskie – still the brand’s only shareholder – is ready to see just how big her vision for California surfer cool can get.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech