Nieman Marcus Appoints President

Ryan Ross, formerly president of Williams Sonoma, will begin reporting to chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonk, on Aug. 15. In the newly created role, he will be tasked with strengthening the Neiman Marcus brand and customer experience. Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer will remain in her current role, reporting to Ross. Additionally, Davide Goubert, chief customer officer, will leave the company to explore other opportunities.

Learn more:

How to Navigate the Return of Wholesale

After a pandemic pivot to e-commerce, many brands are back to working with third-party retailers. This time, they say the terms are better.