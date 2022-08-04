default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Nieman Marcus Appoints President

Ryan Ross, president of Nieman Marcus.
Ryan Ross, president of Nieman Marcus. (Courtesy)
By

Ryan Ross, formerly president of Williams Sonoma, will begin reporting to chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonk, on Aug. 15. In the newly created role, he will be tasked with strengthening the Neiman Marcus brand and customer experience. Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer will remain in her current role, reporting to Ross. Additionally, Davide Goubert, chief customer officer, will leave the company to explore other opportunities.

In This Article
Topics

