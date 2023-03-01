Puma Announces Second Collaboration With Rihanna’s Fenty

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The direct-to-consumer underwear brand is now sold in 400 of the chain’s big-box stores nationwide — its second wholesale deal after Urban Outfitters.
Earnings from a host of mall brands will offer a clear picture of the strength of US retail sales. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
While job losses aren’t happening at the same pace as in Silicon Valley, retailers facing slowing demand and rising operating costs are starting to make cuts.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.