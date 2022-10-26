Puma Confirms Full-Year Outlook, Flags Market Volatility

Shares in Puma fell 1.75 percent on Wednesday after the company confirmed its full-year guidance but flagged uncertainty in the global market.

The German sportswear maker reiterated its full-year operating result and sales outlook, after what it said was the best third quarter in its history.

“We expect continued volatility in the market during the fourth quarter but are confident that we can deliver according to our full-year outlook,” said Puma chief executive Bjorn.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 12.6 percent on the year to €258 million ($257 million) while third-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 16.9 percent to €2.35 billion ($2.34 billion).

“Improved product availability due to a more stable supply chain, better than expected sell-through and Puma’s continued global brand momentum overcompensated all the negative external factors,” Gulden said.

Despite continued effects of Covid-19-related lockdown measures in China, Puma saw sales growth in the Asia/Pacific region in the third quarter, it said.

The company expects currency-adjusted sales growth of around 15 percent and an EBIT between €600 and €700 million for 2022.

Jefferies equity analysts said Puma’s results have proven resilient “in a worsening industry contest” after recent profit warnings from competitors Nike and Adidas highlighting excess inventories across the industry.

Last week, German sporting goods maker Adidas cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China, lower demand in major Western markets and one-off expenses related to its exit from the Russian market.

By Alexander Huebner, Joice Alves and Miranda Murray; Editors: Paul Carrel and Bernadette Baum

