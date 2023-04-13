Rent the Runway Drops on Downbeat Full-Year Outlook

The Business of Fashion
On Thursday, April 20 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT, please join BoF’s Director of Research & Analysis Diana Lee, along with Andrew Lutfy, chief executive of real estate developer Carbonleo and visionary of upcoming shopping district Royalmount; David Gester, chief development officer of L Catterton Real Estate; as they unpack what it takes for brands and retailers to thrive and explore the research findings along with our newly published report, The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail.
The label founded by Lauren Chan will fold into the larger direct-to-consumer retailer and Chan will join the company as head of brand partnerships.
Major League Soccer tapped streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade to be its creative advisor, hoping his cultural cachet will make the sport more popular in the US.
In an uncertain economy, brands must be as efficient as possible, protecting margins by eliminating non-essential costs, reducing SKUs and negotiating with suppliers.