default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Rent the Runway Revenue, Active Users Rise

A Rent The Runway showroom | Source: Courtesy
By

The luxury rental company reported revenue of $67.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, up from $33.5 million in 2021. Gross margin was up by 9 points year-over year. Active users rose year-over-year from 74,018 to 134,998, slightly above pre-pandemic levels. Net loss, too, was up compared to 2021: $42.5 million versus $42.3 million.

Rent the Runway still projects 45 to 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2022, representing $295 million to $305 million.

Learn more:

Rent the Runway’s Long Road Ahead to Profitability

The rental platform’s revenue is up from last year — with the number of active subscribers more than doubling — but both figures still remain below pre-pandemic levels.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series