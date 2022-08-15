default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Report: ABG Expected to Announce £200 Million Ted Baker Acquisition

Ted Baker store | Source: Shutterstock
By

Licensing firm Authentic Brands Group is expected to reveal it has finalised a deal to purchase the London-based fashion brand for around £200 million ($240 million), representing a price cut from an anticipated £300 million deal, reports Sky News. Ted Baker put itself up for sale in April, attracting suitors including Sycamore Partners, Bluestar Alliance and ABG. Prior to launching the sale, it rejected several bids from private-equity group Sycamore Partners. In May, the brand said it had picked its preferred buyer.

ABG owns Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, and acquired Reebok from Adidas in March.

Learn more:

Ted Baker Rises on Report Juicy Couture Owner Nears Takeover

Known for its suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, Ted Baker is in the middle of a turnaround plan and had rejected several bids from private-equity group Sycamore before launching the sale process.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand