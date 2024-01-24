default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Saks Operator HBC in Talks to Raise Liquidity, Refinance Loan

A woman walking past a store
HBC has also been speaking to potential investors about roughly $50 million in additional debt. (Shutterstock)
By

The owner of department store chains including Saks Fifth Avenue is working on refinancing a $1.3 billion loan, according to people familiar with the situation, a move that would help boost cash reserves.

HBC, whose operations also include Hudson’s Bay in Canada, faces an October due date on the asset-based loan, said the people, who asked not to identified discussing a private matter.

They added HBC has also been speaking to potential investors about roughly $50 million in additional debt. The financing would be issued under an $150 million senior secured term loan initially placed in late 2020, the people said, though talks are ongoing and plans could change.

HBC declined to comment. Messages left with Pathlight Capital, which served as administrative agent for the 2020 loan, were not returned.

Retail has been among the hardest-hit sectors by the surge in interest rates the past several years. Expectations of slowed economies and consumer spending have added to the stresses facing the industry.

The upper end of retail hasn’t been immune. In its latest update, Saks peer Neiman Marcus Group LLC reported weaker demand and a promotional environment.

HBC, the oldest company in North America, bought Saks in 2013.

By Reshmi Basu

Learn more:

Saks Owner Raises $340 Million After Retailer Didn’t Pay Vendors For Months, Sources Say

Seven brands confirmed reports of chronic late payments that sparked some vendors to halt shipments to the US department store. Owner Hudson’s Bay Company said it monetised some real estate to help fund its retail operations.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How Brands Are Preparing for Life After Inflation

Lower consumer prices and pending interest rate cuts won’t completely solve fashion’s economic woes, but a rosier outlook this year gives brands a chance to drive profitable growth as consumer spending rebounds.

Op-Ed | Retailers Can Manage Red Sea Shipping Delays — for Now

The majority of mass-market fashion is sourced from China, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia and shipped abroad. (Zara-owner Inditex SA manufactures about 60 percent of its products close to its headquarters in Arteixo, in northern Spain, and flies in garments made elsewhere.)

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds