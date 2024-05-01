Skip to main content
Retail

Sandra Stangl Is Exiting Banana Republic

Despite a brief uptick in sales, up 24 percent between 2021 and 2022, the brand’s growth has stalled.
Sandra Stangl
Sandra Stangl joined Gap Inc. in 2020 as president and chief executive. (Getty)
Sandra Stangl is stepping down from her role as president and chief executive of Banana Republic, parent company Gap Inc. confirmed to BoF.

Stangl, who joined the business in 2020, sought to revive the struggling mall brand through a culling of unprofitable Banana Republic stores and revamping of the brands’ e-commerce channel. Last year, the brand launched a line of furniture and homeware in a move toward a lifestyle positioning.

Despite a brief uptick in sales (up 24 percent between 2021 and 2022), Banana Republic’s growth has stalled. In the fourth quarter ending Feb. 3, Gap Inc. reported that sales at the brand were down 2 percent compared to the same period in 2023, and full year sales were down 8 percent compared to the year prior.

The company reports its first-quarter earnings at the end of this month.

Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

Organisations

