Shein to File for London IPO as Soon as This Week

Experts say Mytheresa, Ssense and Moda Operandi have kept afloat in a challenged space by honing in on a particular consumer, curating their assortments and executing on retail basics. Still, the road ahead is tough, and the bigger they get, the harder it will be to sustain these strategies.
The activewear giant will test the recent run of stronger-than-expected earnings.
The Spanish footballer joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss how he developed his strong sense of personal style and shares his plans for the launch of his new label Gospel Estudios.
Gap Inc. will follow up a month of red-carpet highlights with an update on whether its efforts to reignite sales are paying off.