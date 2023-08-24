Shein Will Sell Forever 21 Clothes With SPARC Group Partnership

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
The apparel company is betting its new CEO, Richard Dickson, can emulate the success he found at Mattel.
Amazon just closed most of its in-house clothing brands and Macy’s is rethinking its approach. But when done right, store lines can take on a life of their own.
Brands like Asics, Hoka and Salomon have by some measures elbowed out basketball shoes as the secondhand market’s hottest sneakers.
Shein, founded in China, is gaining a foothold in a nascent e-commerce market in the most industrialised country in Africa and is squaring up to US giants Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., who want to do the same.