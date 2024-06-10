Stop Shein Listing on the FTSE, Workers’ Rights Campaigners Urge

The Business of Fashion
With industrial policy a key issue in the EU election, apparel manufacturers, retailers and e-commerce companies are trying to put cheap clothes from China on the agenda.
The UK has also failed to benefit from a boom in online goods sales in the EU since 2019, according to a new study that shows the extent to which complex regulations have deterred firms from sending goods across the Channel.
When the company reports earnings today, analysts expect another quarter of slowing growth. The question is whether Lululemon’s ongoing slowdown is temporary or a sign that the brand is trapped in a downward spiral.
Nike and Adidas still dwarf the competition in the sportswear category. But a new report shows how their market share is being rapidly eaten away by a collective of newer brands, from On and Hoka to Arc’teryx and Salomon.