Streetwear Enters Formula 1 With Palm Angels Collaboration

Italian streetwear label Palm Angels the latest brand to take advantage of the motorsports’ widening appeal, collaborating with American Formula 1 team Haas.

While details of what the collaboration will produce have not yet been revealed, the brand, which was founded by Francesco Ragazzi in 2011, said it will function as “EntArtainment Curator” for the Haas team as part of an ongoing partnership.

Palm Angels’ remit will encompass the creation of images, events and also products, a Palm Angels spokesperson said. The partnership will launch in early 2023 at the beginning of next year’s season.

“I’m excited to welcome Palm Angels to the Haas F1 Team and I know it’s a partnership that will bring a totally different dynamic into the Formula 1 paddock,” Guenther Steiner, Haas’ team principal, said.

The Palm Angels tie-up is the latest in a slew of collaborations between Formula 1 and fashion this year. Kappa and Berluti have both partnered with the recently rebranded BWT Alpine F1 Team (formerly known as Renault F1), while Boss announced a partnership with Aston Martin.

Red Bull’s fashion label AlphaTauri announced a multi-year deal to supply uniforms for all F1 personnel at race circuits, including on-camera F1 presenters.

