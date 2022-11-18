default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Streetwear Enters Formula 1 With Palm Angels Collaboration

The Italian streetwear label is the latest to tap into the sport’s rising popularity.
Palm Angels, streetwear, Formula 1
The partnership will launch in early 2023 at the beginning of next year’s season. (Palm Angels)
By

Italian streetwear label Palm Angels the latest brand to take advantage of the motorsports’ widening appeal, collaborating with American Formula 1 team Haas.

While details of what the collaboration will produce have not yet been revealed, the brand, which was founded by Francesco Ragazzi in 2011, said it will function as “EntArtainment Curator” for the Haas team as part of an ongoing partnership.

Palm Angels’ remit will encompass the creation of images, events and also products, a Palm Angels spokesperson said. The partnership will launch in early 2023 at the beginning of next year’s season.

“I’m excited to welcome Palm Angels to the Haas F1 Team and I know it’s a partnership that will bring a totally different dynamic into the Formula 1 paddock,” Guenther Steiner, Haas’ team principal, said.

The Palm Angels tie-up is the latest in a slew of collaborations between Formula 1 and fashion this year. Kappa and Berluti have both partnered with the recently rebranded BWT Alpine F1 Team (formerly known as Renault F1), while Boss announced a partnership with Aston Martin.

Red Bull’s fashion label AlphaTauri announced a multi-year deal to supply uniforms for all F1 personnel at race circuits, including on-camera F1 presenters.

Learn more:

A New Era of Fashion-Carmaker Collaborations

From Rimowa’s new tie-up with Porsche to Mercedes teaming up with Palace, a new wave of fashion-carmaker partnerships is targeting a younger generation of aspirational consumers.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Voices 2022