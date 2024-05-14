Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Swiss Sneaker Company On Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $560 Million

Fast-growing DTC sales helped the brand beat Wall Street expectations in the quarter ending March 31.
A woman wears red and white On trainers running along a concrete road.
On's record quarter comes as the brand continues into categories outside of running footwear, including tennis and training apparel. (On )
By

On, the Zurich-based running sneaker brand reported net sales of CHF 508.2 million ($560.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up 21 percent year-over-year.

The bulk of this growth was driven by the expansion of its direct-to-consumer business, which generated revenue of CHF 190.5 million, up 39 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, net income increased by 106 percent to CHF 91.4 million ($100.1 million), up from CHF 44.4 million.

The brand’s shares were up over 14 percent in early trading Tuesday.

On’s first quarter — its most successful in terms of revenue recorded — comes as the company plots the next phases of its ongoing expansion into categories beyond running, trail and tennis footwear.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, it launched its tennis apparel category, and the following month it announced a partnership with British singer FKA Twigs, who will oversee the design and marketing of the company’s new training apparel and footwear vertical.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed its expectations for net sales to reach “at least” CHF 2.25 billion ($2.48 billion), a 30 percent increase from its annual revenue of CHF 1.79 billion in 2023.

Learn more:

Sneaker Brand On to Launch New Line With FKA Twigs

The British musician will collaborate with the Swiss company on a collection of training apparel and footwear, and will serve as the face of the first collection to be released in August.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Indie Brands Are Making This Fashion’s Biggest Olympics Ever

Canada, France and Ireland are among the countries working with home-grown fashion talent to create uniforms for their teams at this summer’s Olympic Games. For these small labels, it’s an unprecedented opportunity to capitalise on one of sports’ largest events.

Adidas Prepares for Samba Slump

As the German sportswear giant taps surging demand for its Samba and Gazelle sneakers, it’s also taking steps to spread its bets ahead of peak interest.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024