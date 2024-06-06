Swiss Sportswear Brand On Taps Zendaya as Latest Ambassador

On has tapped Zendaya as its latest high-profile ambassador, the company said in a release Thursday.

Zendaya will co-produce campaigns as well as collaborate on one-off collections with the Swiss running sneaker brand, which has ramped up its expansion into new categories such as tennis apparel and athleisure.

The pair teased their upcoming partnership in April when On designed a custom outfit for the American actress to wear during the press tour for Challengers, the recently launched tennis movie she both starred in and produced.

Zendaya marks On’s second high-profile partnership with a non-athlete ambassador in recent months, after the brand announced FKA Twigs as the “creative partner” of its new training apparel line in April.

