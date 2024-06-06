Skip to main content
Retail

Swiss Sportswear Brand On Taps Zendaya as Latest Ambassador

The American actress will co-produce brand campaigns and collaborate on one-off collections as the label continues its expansion beyond the running category.
Zendaya wearing On
The news of On's partnership comes as the brand continues to pursue expansion beyond its core performance running category. (On )
On has tapped Zendaya as its latest high-profile ambassador, the company said in a release Thursday.

Zendaya will co-produce campaigns as well as collaborate on one-off collections with the Swiss running sneaker brand, which has ramped up its expansion into new categories such as tennis apparel and athleisure.

The pair teased their upcoming partnership in April when On designed a custom outfit for the American actress to wear during the press tour for Challengers, the recently launched tennis movie she both starred in and produced.

Zendaya marks On’s second high-profile partnership with a non-athlete ambassador in recent months, after the brand announced FKA Twigs as the “creative partner” of its new training apparel line in April.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

