Target Sheds $14 Billion in Value on Retail Uncertainty, LGBTQ Backlash

As digital advertising costs climb, fashion brands are embracing events like in-store happy hours, trunk shows and parties in various formats to generate brand awareness and drive sales.
The activewear brand’s revenue rose 24 percent year-over-year to $2 billion, reflecting growth driven by China, a successful loyalty programme and new categories
In a post-Covid retail landscape where consumers are seduced by the convenience of e-commerce, brands are introducing technology in store in an attempt to replicate that ease.
A potential US debt default threatens to spoil a surprisingly strong run by major retailers, which are seeing resilient consumer spending.