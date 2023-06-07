default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Telfar to End Its Bag Security Program

Telfar
Telfar said Wednesday that next week’s Bag Security Program drop would be its last. (Getty Images)
By

Telfar said Wednesday that next week’s Bag Security Program drop would be its last.

The brand established its unusual system for selling its popular handbags in 2020 to circumvent bots and resellers. By allowing unlimited pre-orders for certain styles, it allowed customers to buy what they wanted, without fear a soon-to-go-viral item would sell out.

According to Telfar, the brand will pursue other less social media-dependent ventures like its streaming platform TelfarTV and its brick-and-mortar stores launching in 2024.

”Bag security changed our lives and changed fashion … and we were able to leave the fashion system. We literally do exactly what we want as a company. That’s exactly what we are doing by moving on from it, too.” founder Telfar Clemens said in a statement.

This announcement comes a week after the New York-based brand’s latest guerilla marketing venture, where it launched a secret sale, texting customers via SMS and offering them one-hour exclusive access to purchase any Telfar product.

Learn more:

Telfar Introduces New Live Pricing Model

The New York-based brand, known for its popular shopping bag totes — nicknamed the “Bushwick Birkin” — is introducing a new pricing strategy for its latest collection drop on March 27.

