default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

The Birkenstock Brothers Are Worth $3.4 Billion, Even After the Shoemaker’s Shares Tanked at Its IPO

A Birkenstock shoe | Source: Shutterstock
The Birkenstock heirs are worth $3.4 billion. (Shutterstock)
By

Two of the heirs of German sandal maker Birkenstock are now worth a combined $3.4 billion after the company went public, Bloomberg reported.

This is despite the company’s opening being the worst in more than two years for a company listing for $1 billion or more in New York. Shares opened at $41 on Wednesday, 11 percent below their offer price of $46.

The nearly 250-year-old company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via an IPO, trading under the ticker “BIRK” and pushing up the fortunes of Alex and Christian Birkenstock.

Insider has approached the company for comment on Alex and Christian Birkenstock’s net worth.

The brothers became involved in the family sandal business — which traces its origins back to rural central Germany in 1774 — as teenagers in the 1980s and were later joined by their old brother Stephan.

In 2002, their father, Karl Birkenstock, stepped down and transferred management to the brothers. Around a decade later, the Birkenstock family gave up control, became a corporation, and appointed co-CEOs, its first non-family leaders. Stephan sold his shares, Bloomberg reported.

Alex and Christian Birkenstock, who prior to then had been the ultimate controlling parties of the company, sold a majority stake to private-equity firm L Catterton in 2021 in a deal that valued Birkenstock at $4.9 billion. The brothers netted more than €3 billion ($3.2 billion) from that transaction, Bloomberg reported.

Since then, Christian Birkenstock retained a minority stake in the company and has got a return of more than 100 percent, Bloomberg reported, while Alex Birkenstock is no longer a listed shareholder.

L Catterton is backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault’s luxury conglomerate LVMH. In an October filing, Birkenstock named his son, Alexandre Arnault, to the company’s board of directors.

According to Bloomberg, the brothers’ combined wealth places them on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

They are not within the top 500 people on the list, who are listed publicly online, with the 500th wealthiest person on that list, Charles Dolan, being worth over $5 billion.

Kendall Jenner made the shoes cool, while ‘Barbie’ mocked them

Birkenstock said that it sold about 30 million units in 2022, with revenues of 1.24 billion euros ($1.32 billion). Direct-to-customer sales made up 38 percent of revenues in fiscal 2022, up from 18 percent in fiscal 2018, which it said was mainly because of e-commerce growth. The company has about 45 stores, nearly half of which are in Germany, it said.

In its IPO prospectus, it said that 72 percent of its customers were female, more than half of its revenues came from the Americas, and more than a third came from Europe. Baby boomers, millennials, and Gen Xers each accounted for around 30 percent of its customers, with Gen Zers making up just 12 percent, it said.

Birkenstock’s IPO prospectus details how over the years the sandals became a mainstay for various groups – hippies in the 1960s and 1970s, eco-conscious people in the 1980s, and women in the 1990s.

The German orthopedic brand, long mocked as producing “ugly” shoes, has became a status symbol in recent years. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain wore its $160 Boston clog, which subsequently sold out, and its sandals featured in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster “Barbie” as a symbol of the world beyond Barbieland.

By Grace Dean

Learn more:

Unpacking Birkenstock’s Underwhelming Public Debut

Shares of the L Catterton-owned sandal maker sank on their first day of trading, a bad sign for other brands that are thinking about going public.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.

Report: US Online Sales to Grow 4.8% in Crucial Holiday Season

Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.

At Coterie New York, The New Rules of Brand Building

To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index