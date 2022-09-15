THG’s Full Year Core Earnings Miss Warning Sends Shares to Record Low

British e-commerce group THG said on Thursday it expects annual core earnings to fall short of analysts’ expectations on higher commodity prices, sending its shares down 10 percent to a record low.

Adjusted core earnings for the six months ended June for the company, which also has beauty and nutrition units, slumped 60 percent to £32.3 million.

“Supporting our consumers through 2022 has been offset through reducing 2023 capex ...,” chief executive officer Matthew Moulding said in a statement.

THG said it expects full-year adjusted core earnings to be between a range of £100 million to £130 million.

THG Plc warned that profitability missed analysts’ estimates and forecast sales growth will decelerate this year amid record commodity prices and continued uncertainty from the pandemic.